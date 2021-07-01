Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.26. Generex Biotechnology shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 152,494 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -2.93.

About Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT)

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an oral insulin product. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer.

