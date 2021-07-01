Genus’ (GNS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their hold rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNS. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Genus stock traded up GBX 85 ($1.11) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,045 ($65.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,462. Genus has a 1-year low of GBX 3,289.44 ($42.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,515 ($72.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,037.74. The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.55.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

