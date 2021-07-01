Genus (LON:GNS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GNS. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Genus alerts:

Shares of Genus stock traded up GBX 85 ($1.11) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,045 ($65.91). The company had a trading volume of 74,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,462. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,037.74. The stock has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55. Genus has a 52-week low of GBX 3,289.44 ($42.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,515 ($72.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.