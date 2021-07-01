Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 19,083 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 714,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $50,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRCY stock opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.96. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,108 shares in the company, valued at $17,966,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,551 shares of company stock valued at $336,538. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

