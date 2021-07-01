Geode Capital Management LLC Has $46.35 Million Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Herman Miller worth $46,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Herman Miller by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Herman Miller by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.00. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

