Geode Capital Management LLC Has $48.79 Million Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Patterson Companies worth $48,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDCO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.