Geode Capital Management LLC Has $49.98 Million Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Magna International worth $49,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 38.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MGA opened at $92.64 on Thursday. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGA. Barclays raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

