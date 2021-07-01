Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $49,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 109,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,567 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 548,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after buying an additional 24,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 13.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ingevity by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.60. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 2.20.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.