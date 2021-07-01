GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 118,945 shares.The stock last traded at $13.12 and had previously closed at $12.65.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $798.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

