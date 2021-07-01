Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,471,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The AZEK by 32.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,160 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The AZEK by 19.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,441,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,728,000 after purchasing an additional 563,618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The AZEK by 19.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,095,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 497,805 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,083 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in The AZEK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 66,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The AZEK alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

In other The AZEK news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $199,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $2,709,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 305,423 shares of company stock valued at $13,856,106 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The AZEK stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.69. 7,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,088. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 54.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.