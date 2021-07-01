Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 353,856 Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 353,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,841,000. Ozon accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,908,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,754,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ozon by 50,197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ozon stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.01. 21,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.49. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion and a PE ratio of -31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Renaissance Capital upgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ozon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

