Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 186,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,000. C3.ai comprises 0.8% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of C3.ai at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AI. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $3,470,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,093.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $156,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,549,558 shares of company stock valued at $349,976,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

AI stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.82. 31,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,251,022. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.38.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

