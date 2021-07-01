Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIIIU. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,652,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $6,422,000.

Shares of HIIIU stock remained flat at $$9.99 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,999. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

