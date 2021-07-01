Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,488,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,995,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,998,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,990,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,811,000.

ASPCU stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,564. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

