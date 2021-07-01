Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 150,000 Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $405,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $946,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

COUR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,631. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

