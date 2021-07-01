Ghost (GHOST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $223,482.00

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Ghost has traded down 51.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001004 BTC on major exchanges. Ghost has a total market cap of $5.59 million and $223,482.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00054570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $232.46 or 0.00698590 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 14,256.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,741,808 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

