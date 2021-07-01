Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.51 and last traded at $37.51. Approximately 7,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 429,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

GIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 65,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

