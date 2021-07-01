Gildan Activewear Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,025 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,847% compared to the typical volume of 104 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,160,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,851,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,935,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,848,000 after buying an additional 5,640,446 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,849,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,535,000 after buying an additional 59,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,151,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

GIL stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

