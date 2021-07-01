Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $106.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GVDNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.22. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

