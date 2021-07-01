Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 226,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 123,920 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 145,149 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD opened at $22.43 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $23.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27.

