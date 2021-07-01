GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Short Interest Down 70.4% in June

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the May 31st total of 197,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GO Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOAC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 26,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,333. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83. GO Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for GO Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GO Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.