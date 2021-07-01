GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,649.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,532.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,340,875. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

GOCO stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. GoHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

