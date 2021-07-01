Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 456 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 33,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $238.48. 14,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,877. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $162.79 and a 12 month high of $238.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

