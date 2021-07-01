Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ROKU. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,640,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,775 shares of company stock worth $70,855,001. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU traded down $21.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $437.76. The stock had a trading volume of 228,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,778. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.44 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.35 and a 1-year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.