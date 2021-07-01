Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $155.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,506. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $116.76 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

