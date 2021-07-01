Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of IWO traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $313.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,020. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.41 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.20.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

