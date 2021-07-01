Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,415 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,704,000 after acquiring an additional 973,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,587,000 after acquiring an additional 703,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,679,005,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.31. 295,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,736,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $118.90 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.97. The firm has a market cap of $331.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

