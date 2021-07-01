Golden State Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.8% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after purchasing an additional 444,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,112,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $271.52. 54,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,873. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $172.25 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

