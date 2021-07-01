Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Purchases 5,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,560.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $14,218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after buying an additional 15,823 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

