Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOOD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

FOOD opened at C$7.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The stock has a market cap of C$562.04 million and a PE ratio of -213.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.68. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of C$4.67 and a 12 month high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

