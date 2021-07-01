Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of GVA opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.78. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $945.57 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $14,610,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,402,000 after buying an additional 371,238 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth approximately $6,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 595.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 126,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 153.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 112,769 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Construction (GVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.