Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309,264 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $51,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after buying an additional 277,919 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $132,000.

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

