Graph Blockchain (OTCMKTS:REGRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Graph Blockchain (OTCMKTS:REGRF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Graph Blockchain stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Graph Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.79.

About Graph Blockchain

Graph Blockchain Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development and implementation of private blockchain database management solutions. The company was formerly known as Reg Technologies Inc and changed its name Graph Blockchain Inc Graph Blockchain Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

