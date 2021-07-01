Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Price Tops $0.0191 on Exchanges

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 1st. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and $926,541.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00054231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.88 or 0.00704630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,282.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

