Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLUX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLUX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GLUX remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03. Great Lakes Aviation has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
About Great Lakes Aviation
