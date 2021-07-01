Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLUX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLUX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLUX remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03. Great Lakes Aviation has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

Get Great Lakes Aviation alerts:

About Great Lakes Aviation

Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd., a regional airline company, operates as an independent carrier and code share partner with United Air Lines, Inc in the United States. The company offers scheduled air service to its hubs under the Great Lakes brand; and carries cargo on its scheduled flights. As of March 20, 2015, it served 28 airports in 9 states with a fleet of 6 Embraer EMB-120 Brasilias and 28 Beechcraft 1900D regional airliners.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.