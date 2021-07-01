Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC (LON:GRID) Plans GBX 1.75 Dividend

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC (LON:GRID) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON GRID opened at GBX 115.42 ($1.51) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.97. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 102.75 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 122 ($1.59). The firm has a market cap of £402.30 million and a PE ratio of 14.80.

In other news, insider Cathy Pitt bought 8,433 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £9,950.94 ($13,000.97).

