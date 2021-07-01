Grid+ (GRID) Market Cap Reaches $7.41 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Grid+ has a market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $51,112.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Grid+ has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00053991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.58 or 0.00697895 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 13,290.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

