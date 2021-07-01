Grin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.67 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $19.10 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,963.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,091.67 or 0.06345405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $488.96 or 0.01483348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.00408449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00159990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.90 or 0.00618552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.64 or 0.00435758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00364178 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 77,244,420 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

