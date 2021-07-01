GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. GrowGeneration reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

In related news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,491,970.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,452 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Draper Asset Management LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 9.1% during the first quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 116.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,937 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $48.10 on Monday. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.40 and a beta of 2.91.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

