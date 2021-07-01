GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the May 31st total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,181,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PHOT remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Wednesday. 269,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.17. GrowLife has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11.

GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

GrowLife, Inc through its subsidiaries, distributes and sells cannabis products. The company offers its products through its e-commerce distribution channels comprising shopgrowlife.com, growlifeinc.com, and greners.com, as well as through its direct sales force. GrowLife, Inc is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

