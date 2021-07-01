Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE:TV opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

