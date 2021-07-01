Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cable One by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,716.24 per share, for a total transaction of $343,248.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,842.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,411 shares of company stock worth $2,548,389. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,912.81 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,796.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CABO. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

