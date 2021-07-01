Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 117.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,489 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Trex by 361.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Trex during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Trex during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $102.21 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.92 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.31.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.35.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

