Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 758 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.30% of Methode Electronics worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,086,000 after acquiring an additional 602,926 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,025,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,273,000 after purchasing an additional 103,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

