Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 86,878 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 299,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,878 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,617 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,045,000 after acquiring an additional 768,077 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $3,636,000. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.90. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

