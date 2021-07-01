Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,485,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 379,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,949,000 after purchasing an additional 254,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 224,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,336,000 after purchasing an additional 153,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,337 shares of company stock worth $9,355,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPGP. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $210.77 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.52.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.