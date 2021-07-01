Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. Barclays increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.78.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

