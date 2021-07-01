Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,568 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. Q Capital Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.8% in the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023,259 shares of the airline’s stock worth $62,480,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

