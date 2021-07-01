Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.96. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

