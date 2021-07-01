Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.86.

Shares of GWRE opened at $112.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.77.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

